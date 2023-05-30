Newcastle United are expected to be one of the Premier League clubs who are set to be offered Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres this summer, according to the Chronicle.

Barcelona need to cut into their wage bill and raise funds this summer in order to meet La Liga’s strict financial regulations before the start of next season.

The Catalan giants are prepared to move on several of their players in the next transfer window in order to bring in cash and cut their wage bill.

And Torres is one of the players who Barcelona are looking to move on in the coming weeks and months.

It has been claimed that several Premier League clubs are expected to be offered the Spaniard and Newcastle are one of them.

Eddie Howe is yet to specify which positions he is looking to strengthen but Torres is a player that could appeal to him.

The attacker can play in multiple positions across the front line and has experience of playing in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Barcelona are prepared to sell him for a fee of €30m but they are likely to accept a lesser figure.

Torres would also be open to another crack at the Premier League if he leaves the Catalan giants this summer.