Portsmouth are not considering Notts County midfielder Aaron Nemane as a summer transfer target, according to BBC South TV.

John Mousinho’s men missed out on a League One playoff spot this season as they finished eighth in the league table.

They are looking to win promotion to the Championship next season and are in the process of revamping their squad this summer.

Portsmouth recently released their retained list for next season and as per the list, eight players are set to depart from Fratton Park this summer.

Pompey are keen to show interest in several players amid their efforts to bolster their ranks and Nemane has also been linked with a move to Fratton Park.

However, it is now claimed that Mousinho’s side are not interested in the 25-year-old midfielder, who was an important member of Notts County’s promotion-gaining squad this term.

The Frenchman made 38 league appearances for the Meadow Lane outfit this season and found the net on three occasions.

It remains to be seen now whom Pompey look at to strengthen their midfield ranks as they are claimed not to be on the trail of Nemane.