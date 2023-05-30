Former Everton star Michael Ball has praised Toffees star Abdoulaye Doucoure for his mentality and stated that Sean Dyche will want to bring in players with the midfielder’s mindset in the summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder was a bit-part player under former Everton boss Frank Lampard and was forced to train alone after a fallout with his manager.

After arriving at Goodison Park, Dyche restored Doucoure to his starting line-up and the player repaid the Everton boss’ faith by scoring five goals while laying on two assists in the last ten league games.

Doucoure’s goal against Bournemouth in the last game helped Everton keep their Premier League status and Ball praised the 30-year-old’s fighting attitude and mentality.

Ball stressed that there are very few players with Doucoure’s mindset present at the club and indicated that the Toffees squad need an overhaul in the summer.

The former Toffees star stressed that Dyche will want to bring in more players with Doucoure’s mentality to the club to improve the squad.

“One player who is deserving of praise is Doucoure, having shown great mentality after being left in the cold by Lampard”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He could have just gone through the motions and downed tools after, at one point, being told to train on his own.

“Doucoure has instead done the opposite and every player currently at the club should look at his attitude and how he has responded in recent months.

“That is the type of player Dyche will want to bring to the club, but how many of those do we currently have?

“Plenty of squad members at Everton need to be moved on this summer and I wouldn’t be too disheartened if they all went.

“There are probably only two or three you would want to keep, but we know that’s not going to be realistic.”

Doucoure’s contract with Everton was set to expire at the end of this season but the Toffees triggered a one year extension to keep the player at Goodison Park for another season.