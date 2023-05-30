Tottenham Hotspur expect to take up the option in the deal for Dejan Kulusevski to sign the Swede permanently this summer, according to Football London.

Kulusevski, 23, joined Spurs in January last year from Juventus on an 18-month loan, with the London side having the option to sign him permanently at the end of the deal.

The Swedish winger made 48 league appearances for Tottenham after his arrival in north London while scoring on seven occasions.

Except for a lay-off due to an injury, Kulusevski was a regular campaigner for Spurs this term but could not have a significant impact on the league.

However, it is claimed that Tottenham are looking forward to exercising the option in Kulusevski’s deal to sign him permanently this summer.

Spurs finished eighth in the Premier League standings this term and missed out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

They are now eyeing bolstering their squad to earn a top-four spot next season, and are linked with several players, including Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

It remains to be seen now whether Tottenham will trigger the clause mentioned in Kulusevski’s deal or will change their plans this summer.