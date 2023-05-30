Unai Emery is pushing to convince Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio to move to Aston Villa this summer but the player is yet to make a decision.

The Spaniard’s contract with Real Madrid is set to expire this summer and he will be available on a free transfer.

A three-time Champions League winner, Asensio’s free-agent status has made him an attractive commodity ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan have shown an interest in getting their hands on the winger this summer.

But according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Emery is driving Aston Villa’s interest in signing Asensio in the next window.

Villa have qualified for the Europa Conference League and Emery has secured a major say on the club’s transfer dealings.

He has identified Asensio as a top target and Aston Villa have offered him a solid project to move to.

The Aston Villa boss will lead the talks for the player and is pushing to convince him to move to Villa Park.

However, Asensio has not made a decision and is prepared to study all the offers on his table.

Real Madrid are prepared to offer him a new deal but are not ready to guarantee the importance he wants in the squad.