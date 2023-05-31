Arsenal have made an initial offer of over €15m for Real Valladolid’s youngster Ivan Fresneda, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The London outfit finished second in the Premier League standings this season after leading the league table for over 90 per cent of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now eyeing bolstering their ranks as they are looking to improve upon this term’s displays next season.

The Gunners are linked with several players, including midfield gem and West Ham captain Declan Rice.

And they are now claimed to have moved for Spanish prospect Fresneda amid his side’s battle to stay afloat in the Spanish top-flight this season.

18-year-old Fresneda spent four years between 2014 and 2018 in Real Madrid’s academy and joined Valladolid’s youth ranks in 2020.

The right-back made his La Liga debut this season and has played in 24 matches for Real Valladolid in all competitions, while getting booked on three occasions.

Newcastle United are also interested in the full-back but Arsenal have made the first concrete move for him this summer.

All eyes will now be on the Gunners whether they can lure away the prospective defender from Spain or see their move resisted by the Spanish outfit.