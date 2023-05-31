Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has insisted that it is a no-brainer that Brendan Rodgers should be a major candidate to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager.

It has been over two months since Spurs sacked Antonio Conte but they are yet to identify a new manager.

Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot have rejected the role, and Spurs are now considering snaring Ange Postecoglou away from Celtic.

However, Keys insisted that Rodgers should be a leading contender to become the next Tottenham boss despite how it ended for him at Leicester City.

He stressed that the Northern Irishman should not be blamed for Leicester’s relegation as he was the one who saw it coming long before anyone.

Keys believes Rodgers is perfect for Tottenham as his teams play good football and he has experience of managing big clubs such as Liverpool and Celtic and winning silverware.

The broadcaster took to wrote on his blog: “Why is it that nobody is talking about Brendan Rodgers as a candidate for the vacancy at Spurs?

“Is it because he’s getting the blame for what’s happened at Leicester? That’s nonsense if it is. He was warning about what was going to happen long before it did.

“Rodgers is perfect for Spurs.

“He’s managed big clubs – he was unlucky not to win the title at Liverpool.

“Had he chosen not to join Leicester when he did he would’ve completed a treble-treble at Celtic.

“He won the FA Cup at Leicester.

“He knows how to win and he’s always had teams that ‘play the right way’. Isn’t that what Spurs want? Good football and trophies?

“Then Rodgers has to be the man.

“If you need his number Daniel – give me a call.”

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham ever decide to turn Rodgers if their managerial pursuit remains a struggle.