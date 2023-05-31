Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes is of the view that Pompey youngster Harry Jewitt-White has to go out on loan this summer to prove himself.

The 19-year-old midfielder came through the academy ranks at Portsmouth and went out on loan to non-league outfit Gosport Borough but the loan ended prematurely in September.

After his return from Gosport, Jewitt-White made a total of two senior appearances for John Mousinho’s side and he impressed against Accrington Stanley in his full debut for the club.

The youngster’s contract with Pompey was set to expire at the end of this season but Portsmouth decided to trigger a one-year extension.

Hughes warned the player that he has to get into Mousinho’s plans and believes that the best way possible for him to impress the Portsmouth manager is to go out on loan next season.

The Pompey sporting director admitted that Jewitt-White’s previous loan spell with Gosport did not work out as they wanted it to and stressed the importance of getting regular minutes for his development.

Hughes insists that the best way forward for Jewitt-White is to go out on loan in the summer and establish himself as a regular player in that squad.

“He must fire his way into John’s thoughts and the likelihood is, that might be done via playing somewhere else on loan at the start of the season”, Hughes told The News.

“Harry is at that age where he must feature regularly for somebody and then he needs to find his way into the Pompey first-team – and that’s going to be the challenge.

“The loan at Gosport didn’t work out for him and there are probably a lot of circumstances in that.

“Not every loan is a guaranteed success and, despite Harry having a lot of development athletically this year, it wasn’t a right fit.

“That’s not a criticism of Harry and Gosport or anything in between, it just didn’t seem to find a rhythm for him, but he must now go out somewhere now and establish himself as a regular player.”

Jewitt-White is rated highly at Fratton Park and it remains to be seen whether he will get the opportunity of a loan next season to prove himself.