Sheffield Wednesday star Callum Paterson looks set to commit his future to the Hillsborough outfit amidst interest from Hearts, according to the Daily Record.

The 28-year-old centre forward joined Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City in the summer of 2022.

Paterson has been a key part of Darren Moore’s set-up since his arrival at Hillsborough and has made over 100 appearances for the side.

This season, Paterson played a key role in helping Sheffield Wednesday earn promotion back to Championship despite missing a part of the campaign due to injury.

The centre forward’s contract with the Owls expires at the end of this season and he is a subject of interest for his former club, Hearts.

Hearts saw three bids rejected by Sheffield Wednesday in January and they have retained interest in the forward.

However, it has been claimed that Paterson is set to stay with Sheffield Wednesday following their promotion to the Championship this season.

Moore is an admirer of Paterson’s abilities and he wants to retain the Scottish international’s services for the future.

Paterson has yet to sign a new contract with the Owls and it remains to be seen whether the Jambos will be able to convince him to return to Tynecastle in the summer.