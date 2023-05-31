Leicester City would prefer a quick sale of both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur targets James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer, according to the Sun.

Barnes and Maddison are two players who are expected to depart Leicester this summer following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

The duo have several suitors in the Premier League and are expected to feature in the top flight next season.

Newcastle and Tottenham have their eyes on both players clubs are pushing to sign them in the upcoming transfer window.

Leicester are aware that they will not be able to hold on to the duo and want a quick resolution for their departures.

The Foxes are pushing for a quick sale of both Barnes and Maddison in the upcoming transfer window.

The club want to raise funds from the sales early in order to attack the market and strengthen their squad for the Championship.

Leicester are determined to build a squad that will challenge for promotion next season.

Barnes and Maddison are expected to command fees of around £40m each in the summer transfer window.