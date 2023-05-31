Liverpool have held a first meeting with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram’s entourage, but the prospect of Manchester United’s interest looms large.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a big player for Nice and still has a contract until 2025 with the French outfit.

Several big European clubs have put in enquiries for him but Liverpool are claimed to have made a concrete move for the player.

Jurgen Klopp wants to overhaul his midfield this summer and Thuram is a player the Liverpool manager likes.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Liverpool have already been in a meeting with the player’s representatives.

The Merseyside giants are serious about signing him and a first round of talks has already taken place.

Thuram is claimed to be intrigued at the prospect of moving to Anfield but there are several hurdles to overcome.

Nice do not want to sell him and Liverpool would have to agree to pay a massive fee to change their mind.

But there is also the prospect of Manchester United wanting to sign Thuram if Nice’s current owners, INEOS, succeed in buying the Red Devils.

The French club are not interested in letting him go but their transfer plans could change should INEOS become Manchester United owners.