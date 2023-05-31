Newcastle United have no intention of selling star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amidst links with Liverpool, according to talkSPORT.

Guimaraes has emerged as a cult figure at Newcastle since joining the club from Lyon in the winter transfer window last year.

He has played a pivotal role at the heart of Eddie Howe’s midfield as Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

It has been speculated that clubs are circling around the midfielder and Liverpool are interested in snaring the Brazilian away from Newcastle this summer.

But it has been claimed that Newcastle have no interest in letting the player go in the next transfer window.

Howe is planning to spend big and bring in more world-class players into his squad in the summer rather than lose a player of Guimaraes’ quality.

The Newcastle manager is planning for next season with the Brazilian at the heart of his side’s midfield.

Liverpool are in the market for two to three midfielders but Newcastle star is unlikely to be one of their signings.