Santos are expecting bids for striker Marcos Leonardo, who has been linked with a host of clubs, including Newcastle United and West Ham United, according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old striker has been emerging as a wanted young talent in Brazil and there is an expectation that he will cross the Atlantic in the upcoming transfer window.

A product of the Santos academy, he has made more than 140 appearances for the senior side and has scored 42 times for the club.

Leonardo’s performances have piqued the interest of several clubs, with teams such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham keeping tabs on him.

West Ham even tried to sign him in January but their offer was rejected by the Brazilian giants.

And Santos are expecting bids to land on their table for the young striker in the upcoming transfer window.

The Hammers have sent a scout to watch the forward play in the Under-20 World Cup this month.

Chelsea also have their eyes on him after they noticed Leonardo while scouting their January signing Andrey Santos.

Newcastle meanwhile will look to bolster their squad with Champions League football on the agenda.

Leonardo has a contract until 2025 with Santos and the Brazilian side are hoping to spark an auction for his services this summer.