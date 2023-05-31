Burnley target Max Johnston is set to hold discussions with Italian outfit Torino next week regarding a move in the summer, according to Football Scotland.

The 19-year-old right-back is a product of Motherwell’s academy and spent the first half of the season with Scottish Championship outfit Cove Rangers.

Johnston returned from his loan spell in January and quickly established himself in Motherwell’s starting line-up.

He made 18 appearances for the Steelmen, scoring three goals while laying on three assists to help them avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Johnston’s performances for Motherwell have sparked interest from several European outfits and he has been of interest to Burnley.

However, it has been claimed that Torino are preparing to hold talks with Johnston’s representatives regarding a move.

The right-back is out of contract in the summer and it has been suggested that he is less likely to sign a new contract with Motherwell.

Vincent Kompany wants to strengthen his squad in the summer to help the Clarets stay up in the Premier League and may feel Johnston can assist him in that goal.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley will make any move to lure the youngster to Turf Moor in the summer, with Torino stepping up their interest.