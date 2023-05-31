Tottenham Hotspur will step up their pursuit of Ange Postecoglou after Celtic’s Scottish Cup final on Sunday, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs went through managerial turmoil this season with the sackings of Antonio Conte in March and Cristian Stellini in April and they are yet to decide on a permanent appointment.

Tottenham have been linked with several managers and they were keen on Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

However, last week Slot signed a new deal with the Dutch outfit and ruled himself out of the race for Spurs’ managerial position.

Tottenham have turned their eyes at Celtic boss Postecoglou and deemed him a perfect fit to lead the London outfit.

Postecoglou, who joined Celtic in 2021, has led them twice to lift the Scottish Premiership and this season is in the running for the domestic treble.

It has been claimed that Spurs will gear up their pursuit of the Australian tactician after Celtic’s game against Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is an admirer of Postecoglou and wants to see him take the reins of the north London outfit next season.

The Celtic boss previously denied links with Tottenham’s managerial role and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will get their man in the summer.