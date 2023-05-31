Sheffield Wednesday star Lee Gregory has stated his desire to stay with the Hillsborough outfit next season but admitted that his contract situation is not in his hands.

The 34-year-old forward had an impressive campaign for the Owls, contributing eleven goals and five assists, including the key pass for Josh Windass’ goal in the League One playoff final, which took Sheffield Wednesday back to the Championship.

Gregory’s contract with the Owls is set to expire at the end of this season and Darren Moore hinted that Sheffield Wednesday will soon start negotiating a new deal with the forward.

The centre forward is enjoying life at Hillsborough and stressed that he wants to stay for another season with the Owls.

However, he admitted that the contract situation is not in his control and stated that he is hoping to sort the situation out soon.

“Another year by the way please”, Gregory told Yorkshire Live.

“I would love to stay.

“I love it here.

“Unfortunately, it’s not up to me.

“If it was then I’d have been signed ages ago.

“Hopefully I can get something sorted so we’ll see.”

The Owls have yet to offer Gregory a contract proposal and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to tie him down for the future.