Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has revealed that he likes to always be straightforward and honest with his players and stressed the importance of being truthful to the squad.

The club brought in Lopetegui in November after they went through a horrible run of form under previous boss Bruno Lage.

Under the Spanish tactician, Wolves saw a massive turn of form and finished in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Lopetegui stated that he always tries to be truthful and straightforward with his players and believes the worst thing a manager can do is lie to his squad.

The Wolves boss stressed the importance of maintaining an honest relationship with the players and pointed out that although sometimes the truth can be harsh, it is still necessary.

“Each person has their character”, Lopetegui told Express & Star.

“I always show my face, I try to translate to my players to encourage them, each coach has his way.

“My character is more or less like this.

“I try to be honest and direct with the players and don’t ever lie.

“For me, it is important in life.

“I can make mistakes but you can never tell me I lie to you.

“All these codes in the dressing room are important.

“I was a player and the worst thing I can live with as a player was if anyone lied to me.

“I prefer to be honest.

“Sometimes the truth is not good for me but it is the truth.”

Wolves will be determined to help Lopetegui build a strong squad for next season so that they do not repeat this season’s struggles.