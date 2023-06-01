Arsenal have checked up on Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Elye Wahi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 20-year-old striker has been one of the standout young performers in French football this season.

With 17 goals in 32 Ligue 1 appearances for Montpellier, Wahi has managed to attract the interest of several clubs across Europe ahead of the transfer window.

Tottenham have long been keeping tabs on him and could make a move to take him to north London, while there are claims that Aston Villa and West Ham are also interested in the forward.

It has now been suggested that Arsenal have joined the queue of admirers for the young striker as well ahead of the summer.

They have made probes over the possibility of taking the forward to the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his forward line ahead of the new season and Wahi is being closely looked at.

The young forward has also attracted interest from Italy where AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli have their eyes on him.

Montpellier are aware of the growing admiration for Wahi across Europe and have slapped a €25m asking price on him.