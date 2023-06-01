Aston Villa are set to suffer a blow in the pursuit of Marco Asensio with the Real Madrid winger set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old winger has been looking at offers on his table ahead of the expiry of his contract at Real Madrid.

Unai Emery identified him as one of his top targets and was leading the negotiations to take the Spaniard to Villa Park this summer.

But Paris Saint-Germain’s entry in the race has changed the dynamic and the Villans are set to lose out.

Asensio now has a long-term agreement in place to join the French champions on a free transfer when the transfer window opens.

The Spaniard has worked out a deal that will see him earn a whopping £8.5m per year once he joins PSG.

He is yet to sign on the dotted line but the deal is expected to be finalised after Real Madrid’s final game of the season on Sunday.

Aston Villa did offer him a lucrative alternative but it seems the Parisians have won the race to sign him.

The winger will be joining a club who are Champions League regulars while Aston Villa only qualified for the Europa Conference League this season.