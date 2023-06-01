Kurt Zouma believes that a club of West Ham United’s stature and a manager of David Moyes’ pedigree deserve a trophy ahead of the Europa Conference League final.

Moyes has guided the Hammers to their third European final in the club history and they are on the verge of ending West Ham’s 47 years long silverware drought.

The 60-year-old tactician is also on brink of winning his first trophy in a career which expands over 20 years and six different clubs.

Zouma, who is a regular in Moyes’ starting line-up, stated that he has deep respect for the career the 60-year-old has gone through as a manager and believes that for his contributions the Scot deserves a trophy.

The defender also stressed that a club of West Ham’s stature deserve silverware and revealed that his dream is win a trophy for the London outfit.

Zouma insists that everyone in the squad wants to win the Europa Conference League final on 7th June to finish the season on top.

“I have a lot of respect for him and the career he’s had as a manager, managing for more than a thousand games”, Zouma told the Evening Standard.

“He’s been successful but he deserves a trophy.

“Everyone’s behind him and, hopefully, we can finish the season with a win, because it’s been tough for him, tough for everybody.

“This club deserves something.

“I always said when I joined that’s what I’m dreaming of and my target is to win something.

“We’re just one game away, so let’s do it.”

West Ham have been brilliant in Europe the whole season despite their lacklustre campaign in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to finish the season on a good note by winning the final.