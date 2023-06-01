Villarreal have offered Samuel Chukwueze as part of a deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Argentine midfielder is on loan at Villarreal from Tottenham Hotspur this season and has featured regularly for the Spanish outfit.

Lo Celso is set to return to Tottenham at the end of the season, where he has two more years left on his contract.

The midfielder has impressed Villarreal with his performances this season and they want to keep the player at the Estadi de la Ceramica.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Villarreal have offered Chukwueze as part of an exchange deal for Lo Celso; however, the Spanish outfit also want money for the winger.

The 24-year-old winger is having a brilliant campaign with the Yellow Submarine this season and he has scored 13 goals while laying on eleven assists for Villarreal.

Chukwueze has one year left on his contract and wants to leave the club .

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will be interested in Villarreal’s offer and let Lo Celso go in the summer.