Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has no interest in joining Wolves this summer despite pressure from super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The Catalan giants are looking to sell players this summer in order to meet La Liga’s strict wage-cap guidelines and make space for new players in their squad.

Fati was once considered a gem to come out of the Barcelona academy but a serious knee injury in recent years has dimmed his shine.

He remains a talented individual but Barcelona are keen to cash in on the 20-year-old striker and Mendes has been planning to take him to Wolves.

Mendes and Barcelona are plotting to use the forward as part of a deal to take Ruben Neves to the Nou Camp but according to Catalan daily Sport, Fati has thrown a spanner in that plan.

The forward does not want to leave Barcelona and is not interested in joining Wolves, who finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Mendes has promised Barcelona that he will convince the forward but so far, his arguments have fallen on deaf ears.

The super-agent’s assurances that he will find a big club in England in one or two seasons’ time for Fati have failed to move the needle.

The striker does not want to move to Molineux and so far, Mendes does not have an offer from a club in the Champions League.

And no club are willing to pay the €60m asking price Barcelona have set for the young forward.