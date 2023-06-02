Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Neil Ruddock has admitted that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou looks and sounds like someone who can manage Spurs.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is set to hold talks with Postecoglou on Monday following this weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

The Australian has remained coy ahead of possibly winning a domestic treble with Celtic on Saturday but many now expect him to become the next Tottenham manager.

Ruddock admires the 57-year-old Australian and believes that Postecoglou seems like someone who is fit to become a Tottenham manager.

He highlighted his communication skills as he looks and sounds nice in press conferences and has time to explain his and himself to the fans in an enthusiastic manager.

The former Spurs star said on talkSPORT: “Ange, as we call him now, he seems like a nice man.

“He seems like a Tottenham manager, you know, nice and comes out says nice things.

“His interviews are unbelievable.

“A lot of the managers, you know what they are going to say after a game but he comes out as very enthusiastic and speaks about the game great and explains it to the fans well.

“He would be a good fit at Tottenham.”

Postecoglou is likely to demand a say in the running of the football side of things at Tottenham during the meeting with Levy.

The presence of Scott Munn in the Spurs executive team is being seen as pivotal in the club’s pursuit of the Australian.