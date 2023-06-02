Atalanta have set a big asking price for Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker has emerged as one of the top targets for Manchester United with the club now pushing to take him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

John Murtough, the club’s director of football, has had conversations with Atalanta and the player’s representatives over a potential deal.

Erik ten Hag has had direct talks with the player as well in his bid to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Atalanta are aware that they could lose the Dane this summer but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are not going to sell him for a knockdown fee.

The Italian club want somewhere around €50m before agreeing to negotiate his potential departure.

They splashed out €17m to sign the forward last summer and he has developed since moving to Italy.

Atalanta understand the lure of Manchester United but are also keen to maximise their profits from his sale.

Hojlund is also a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan and is keen on a move to Old Trafford.