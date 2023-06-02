Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has hit out at what he sees as a snobbish response from some Tottenham Hotspur fans to Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s link with Spurs managerial role.

The 57-year-old has emerged as the frontrunner to become Tottenham’s new manager after having two impressive campaigns north of the border with Celtic.

However, part of the Spurs fanbase are not pleased to see Postecoglou being considered for their managerial role and have let their dissent be known through social media.

Ferguson, who is not at all pleased by the reaction of the Spurs fanbase, dubbed the response from some Tottenham supporters disgraceful and full of arrogance.

The former Rangers star also added that a host of Scottish players are doing well in the Premier League and to see criticism of the Scottish game at the same time cracks him up.

“It looks like we’ll find out – one way or another – after the Scottish Cup final but one thing that’s annoying me already is the reaction I’ve seen from some Spurs fans who are actually campaigning for their club not to appoint Postecoglou”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“The level of arrogance, ignorance and disrespect that’s being shown is a disgrace.

“It’s typical of the kind of snobbery that the English show to the Scottish game.

“They look down their noses at us, even when the likes of John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney are ripping it up in their own Premier League.

“It cracks me up.”

Spurs are also looking at former Spain boss Luis Enrique and Fulham boss Marco Silva for their managerial role and it remains to be seen who the club will ultimately decide on.