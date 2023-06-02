Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is of the view that the Gers new boy Dujon Sterling is a strong and powerful player with the ability to play in different positions.

The 23-year-old right-back is a Chelsea academy product and spent the season on loan at Stoke City, where he made 26 appearances for the Potters.

Sterling, who can play different roles in defence as well as midfield, has agreed to join Rangers on a free transfer after his contract with Chelsea expires at the end of June.

Ferguson revealed that he has conducted some research on Rangers’ new arrival and stated that he is pleased with what he has seen from Sterling.

The former Rangers star believes that Ferguson is a strong and versatile player and feels that the Rangers manager Michael Beale might experiment with a back three using Sterling, Connor Goldson and John Souttar next season.

“The Rangers boss is getting on with his own business with Dujon Sterling, the latest new arrival from Chelsea”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Having done a bit of research on the lads, I like what I see.

“He’s strong, powerful and can play in a number of positions which makes me wonder if Beale might be toying with the idea of going with a back three next season, with Sterling and John Souttar on either side of Connor Goldson.”

Sterling featured twice for Chelsea’s senior team and he will be looking forward to plying his trade under Beale next season.