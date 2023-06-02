Nottingham Forest legend Mark Crossley believes the volume level at the City Ground has gone above even the level it was in the 1990s when the side delivered success.

Steve Cooper managed to keep Nottingham Forest safe in the Premier League following promotion this season, despite many backing them to go down.

The Garibaldi secured their Premier League status for the season when they beat second-placed Arsenal 1-0 at the City Ground in their penultimate league game.

Cooper’s men rescued 30 of their 38 points at the City Ground, securing eight of the nine victories they managed during the course of the season.

Crossley admits that the City Ground has been key to Forest remaining afloat in the Premier League.

He revealed that Nottingham Forest’s home was never as noisy, even back when they were a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League and in Europe.

“Even back in the 90s when we had the European Cup runs and we did well in the Premier League, I can’t remember the noise being like it is today, because that was just something else”, Crossley said on BBC Radio Nottingham’s Shut Up and Show More Football.

“You talk about shivers going down your spine.

“It’s certainly been like that at every home game this season – win, lose or draw.

“I guarantee that if you ask every single player and the manager, that will have played a key part into the success this season without a shadow of a doubt.”

Nottingham Forest will need their fans’ backing next season again as the Garibaldi are getting ready for another season in the Premier League.