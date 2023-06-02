Yankuba Minteh is set to sit out of Odense BK’s next game ahead of a move to Newcastle United this summer.

The 18-year-old Gambian winger has emerged as a target for Newcastle and the club are closing in on a deal to snap him up.

The Magpies are in talks with Danish outfit Odense and are close to working out a deal to sign the winger this summer

An agreement is still not in place between the two clubs but the deal is close enough for Odense to decide that the teenage winger will not feature against FC Midtjylland on Saturday.

Odense director of football Bjorn Wesstrom confirmed that the winger will not be in the squad for the game this weekend.

He told Danish daily BT: “It’s a difficult decision.

“But with the risks and opportunities in this case, I have concluded that is overall the best decision for OB that he sits out the match against FC Midtjylland.”

Newcastle are expected to fork out a fee a little over £5.7m to sign the winger from Odense this summer.

The Magpies are already charting out a plan to loan out Minteh to another club once the deal is completed and it remains to be see what home they find for him.