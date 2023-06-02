Ex-Leicester City defender Gerry Taggart has struck a realistic note on the prospect of the club keeping Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison this summer.

Premier League champions in 2015/16, the Foxes have been relegated from the top flight this term.

And several key players, including Maddison and Harvey Barnes, are expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer as the Foxes could not save themselves from the drop.

Maddison is to enter the final year of his contract with the Foxes and both Newcastle and Tottenham have been heavily linked with wanting him.

Taggart believes that a miracle is needed to tie the midfielder to Leicester even after the side’s relegation and stressed that Maddison is a Premier League player.

He also emphasised that his valuation at the King Power Stadium outfit could provide the Foxes with a financial fillip this summer as interest in Maddison intensifies.

“He [Maddison] is a player that deserves to be in the Premier League“, Taggart told BBC East Midlands Today.

“He is Premier League quality, there is no doubt about that.

“Maybe he will get hit by a bit of moon rock or something and decide to stay on and try help Leicester back into the Premier League.

“But if he is going to move on, then you would have to say there will be a big value on his head which will help Leicester City.“

All eyes now will be on Maddison whether the midfield gem chooses a Champions League side this summer or not.