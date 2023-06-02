Portsmouth are yet to hold formal talks with departing Cardiff City star Gavin Whyte regarding a potential transfer move in the summer, according to The News.

John Mousinho is eyeing a summer overhaul in an attempt to create a competitive squad to challenge for promotion from League One.

Pompey are looking for a winger in the summer and they are interested in Cardiff star Whyte.

The 27-year-old right winger joined the Welsh outfit in the summer of 2019 and this season he was a bit-part player for Cardiff.

Whyte failed to make a league appearance since January for the Bluebirds and he is leaving the club when his contract ends this summer.

However, despite their interest in the winger, it has been claimed that Portsmouth have yet to hold formal talks with the player regarding a move.

Whyte’s contract with the Bluebirds is set to expire at the end of this season and there are several clubs interested in him.

It remains to be seen whether Portsmouth will make any moves in the coming weeks, with Whyte set to become available.