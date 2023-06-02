Former Premier League star Fernandinho has admitted he finds it nice to see Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League after 20 years away from it.

Eddie Howe’s men had an impressive league run this season and registered some noteworthy victories over Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on the way to finishing the season fourth in the league standings.

They have qualified for the Champions League next season after a 20-year hiatus.

And Fernandinho admitted that the Magpies qualifying for the Champions League is a nice thing to watch, after revealing that he still follows the Premier League games keenly.

He also emphasised that the St. James’ Park outfit were among the best teams in the Premier League this term.

“I’m still in contact with most of the people and I’m following Manchester City every time I can”, Fernandinho said to The Athletic.

“Obviously, I’m working here in Brazil.

“But I watch most of the games and I still text the players and staff and the people who work behind the scenes — they are just as important as the team, the coaches, the sporting directors.

“And, by the way, for me Newcastle, Man City, Brighton and Arsenal were the best teams by far this season in terms of playing this kind of football, you know, and it’s been really joyful to watch them play.

“It’s really nice to see Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League after 20 years.”

Newcastle are looking to bolster their ranks this summer as they are eyeing improving upon this term’s performances next season, which could be a tough ask.