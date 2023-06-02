Former Celtic star Mark Wilson believes Scott Munn’s presence at Tottenham Hotspur will make the Spurs manager’s job more appealing to Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly set to hold talks with the current Celtic boss on Monday following this weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

The Australian is now the frontrunner to become the next Tottenham manager and a decision could be made as early as next week.

Tottenham brought in Postecoglou’s fellow Australian in Munn as the club’s chief football officer recently and he is playing a big role in helping Levy identify the club’s new manager.

And Wilson believes the Australian’s presence could play a pivotal role in helping Spurs land the Celtic boss this summer.

He believes the connection between Munn and Postecoglou could offset any trepidations the Celtic manager might have about working with a difficult character like Levy at Tottenham.

The former Bhoy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Here’s the thing that kind of pushes it down the line further.

“With Scott Munn, who was at the City Group before, in place at Tottenham, there is already a relationship with Ange Postecoglou.

“There are connections even before the question has been asked.

“Now, is that people putting two and two together and coming up with something other than four? I don’t believe so.

“I think there is a connection there and I believe they have moved further.

“If Ange Postecoglou was going in there unknown and just dealing with Daniel Levy, and you are right about Spurs over the years and looking at the track record of managers who have been in there and have found it ever so difficult to deal with him and the problems, I think we would be having a different conversation.

“But just with those connections already established, he might just feel more comfortable and confident of going down there and succeeding.”

Postecoglou is on a 12-month rolling contract at Celtic and the club can do little to stop him if he decides to join Tottenham.