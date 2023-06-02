Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov is of the view that Ange Postecoglou’s ability to sort out a mess is exactly what Tottenham Hotspur have been looking for.

The north Londoners are looking for the perfect candidate for their managerial position and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is set to hold talks with Postecoglou next week.

Spurs ended the Premier League season without any European football for the upcoming season and their rebuild this summer could be a pivotal moment.

Levy is claimed to have been impressed with the way Postecoglou has taken hold of Scottish football with Celtic and the Australian is wanted in north London.

Former Celtic man Petrov stressed that Postecoglou has taken charge of clubs in a mess and has set it right with his creative playing style and mentality, which would suit Tottenham’s situation perfectly.

“Everywhere he has gone, he has taken clubs in mess”, Petrov said on Sky Sports.

“What he has done is he put it right with a great style of play, with excitement and creativity.

“So, that’s what Tottenham Hotspur are looking for.

“They are in a mess and there is a lot of questions on their approach in what they are trying to achieve, so he has then definitely done it.”

Postecoglou will look to finish the season on a high by winning the Scottish Cup final on Saturday against Inverness to secure the domestic treble for the season.

The Australian will have a decision to make next week as Spurs are hoping to convince him to move south of the border.