Aston Villa could look at Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya should they lose their number one Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to CBS Sports.

Brentford goalkeeper Raya is now at the centre of a transfer tussle as several Premier League clubs, including Spurs and Chelsea, have their keen eyes on the Spanish shot-stopper.

The 27-year-old Spaniard had an impact on the Bees’ Premier League campaign this season, as he maintained a 100 per cent league appearance record for Thomas Frank’s side this term and kept clean sheets on 12 occasions.

Tottenham are linked with the Spanish shot-stopper, as the north London outfit are keen to bolster their goalkeeping ranks amid Brentford putting a £40m price tag on Raya.

And it is claimed that Aston Villa could also join the fray to secure Raya’s services for next term if they lose Martinez this summer amid Roma’s interest in their Argentinian number one.

Raya’s agent has already warned Brentford that if the Bees do not lower the Spaniard’s asking price, then he could leave the Gtech Community Stadium next summer as a free agent.

The Villans have finished seventh in the Premier League standings this term and consequently have qualified for the Europa Conference League qualifiers for next season.

And they are expected to move to add to their goalkeeping ranks if Martinez is lured away from Villa Park.