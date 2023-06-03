Jim Duffy has insisted that the Celtic fans and players could still play a part in convincing Ange Postecoglou to snub Tottenham Hotspur with their showing in the Scottish Cup final.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set for talks with Postecoglou on Monday in his attempt to convince him to move to north London.

While the talks are scheduled between the two, there are also suggestions that the Australian has already made up his mind about taking up the Tottenham manager’s job this summer.

Postecoglou could make history in his potential last game as Bhoys manager by helping Celtic become the first Scottish team to win the domestic treble eight times when his side take on Inverness in the cup final later today.

And Duffy insisted that the Celtic fans could have an effect on the Australian’s decision if they can create a rousing atmosphere inside Hampden Park and show the level of love they have for him.

The former Bhoy also believes the players can also convince Postecoglou to stay by producing a unique performance in the final.

Duffy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “There are two big elements tomorrow [Saturday] and I am not saying they could make an impact but I think they will try and make an impact.

“One is the supporters.

“Whether it’s with banners or vocally or the atmosphere, I think they will generate an incredible atmosphere.

“We all know there is a phenomenal connection between Ange Postecoglou and the Celtic fans and the Celtic fans will put it out there and say, ‘listen we absolutely adore you, it’s a fantastic club so stay here and keep us at the top and keep improving in Europe’.

“The second thing is the players.

“The players as well, know the style of football they have played.

“They are revelling in it, they are enjoying it, they are thriving on it and I think they as well might put on a performance and say, ‘listen we know the riches down there, we know it’s the biggest league in the world, we know our league is not as strong but you must enjoy working with us because these are the kind of performances we can put in’.

“I think those two elements can play a little bit of a part, particularly his connection with the supporters.”

A rolling 12-month contract means, Celtic cannot do much about stopping Postecoglou if he decides to join Tottenham.