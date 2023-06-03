Celtic winger Jota has insisted that the Bhoys fans are always able to give the team an extra push whenever they step onto the pitch.

Celtic are having an amazing season, as they are on course to win a domestic treble for the fifth time in the last seven years.

The Bhoys have already won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup by beating their bitter rivals Rangers.

Jota explained how connected he feels to play for the Scottish champions and he also described Celtic as one the most passionate clubs in the world.

He stressed that whenever the Hoops play, whether it be home or away, they feel an extra amount of push and motivation from the club’s fanbase.

“This is such a big club with a lot of soul”, Jota said in an interview with the club’s in-house media.

“I see clubs with soul and that is what I want for my life and for my career.

“And Celtic is no different.

“We are probably one of the best clubs in the world in terms of passion, in terms of soul. Our fans speak for itself.

“Every time we step in Celtic Park or in an away game, we feel an extra push from the fans and that’s just an amazing feeling.”

The Portuguese winger is having a fantastic season as he has made 26 goal contributions in 42 all-competition appearances for the Scottish giants.

He will try and replicate his good form today when Celtic will visit Hampden Park to face Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.