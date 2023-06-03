Crystal Palace are keen on loaning out goalkeeping prospect Joe Whitworth as the Eagles want him to gain vital first-team experience at the beginning of his career, according to London News Online.

Whitworth, 19, came through the youth ranks of AFC Wimbledon before joining the academy of the Selhurst Park outfit in 2016.

He signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace in January after working his way up through their youth set-up.

The starlet made two Premier League appearances for the Eagles this term but his appearances on the pitch did not beget notable outcomes, as his ordeal ended up with five goals conceded.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper played in the English Under-21 top-flight league and made three appearances for Crystal Palace Under-21s in the EFL Trophy into the bargain.

And it is suggested that the Eagles want to ship out the youngster this summer so that he can build his way towards the Premier League after gaining important first-team experience.

It was claimed in March that Crystal Palace want to loan out Whitworth to the Championship in order to make him face the rigour of the English second tier.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Eagles stick to their policy to ship out the starlet to the Championship or send him lower down the ladder for much-needed experience.