Erik ten Hag has been told that he will get a clearer picture of Manchester United’s takeover progress this week, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ten Hag is eyeing winning the FA Cup today to add to his EFL Cup triumph in his first season as Manchester United manager today.

Avram Glazer is set to attend the FA Cup final, but in the background negotiations over the club’s takeover process have been ramping up.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are the favourites to become the next Manchester United majority owners but the talks and the process have dragged on.

Ten Hag is desperate to know the budget he will have this summer and it has been claimed that the Manchester United manager is set to get an update.

It has been claimed that Ten Hag and the Manchester United executive team will be told about the ownership this week.

The Manchester United manager has been told that he will get a clearer picture of who will be the club’s owners soon.

Ten Hag has already drawn up plans along with the club’s director of football John Murtough for the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman has prioritised signing a striker and dynamic number 8 for his squad ahead of the new season.