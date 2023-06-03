Liverpool’s path to signing Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach could have become easier due to who the Bundesliga side have working for them, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

Kone is claimed to be under the scanner at Anfield as an option to come in and bolster the Reds’ midfield options this summer.

Liverpool have endured a poor campaign, dropping out of the top four in the Premier League as a result, and are expected to invest in their midfield when the window opens.

Alexis Mac Allister is claimed to be set to join from Brighton, while Gladbach’s Kone is an option.

And Liverpool’s hopes of a deal for Kone have increased as Nils Schmadtke is working for Gladbach’s sporting director.

Nils is the son of Jorg Schmadtke, who has just taken over as Liverpool’s new sporting director.

The family connection could help to smooth the path to a possible deal to take Kone to Anfield this summer.

Kone, 22, was plucked from French football by Gladbach in the summer of 2021, joining from Toulouse.

Toulouse’s current president is Damien Comolli, a former Liverpool sporting director.