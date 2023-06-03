Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga would be interested in a move to RB Leipzig but he is not a priority target for the Bundesliga outfit.

Elanga has been a bit part player this season under Erik ten Hag and has made just five starts in the Premier League.

He is one of the players Manchester United are prepared to entertain offers for when the summer transfer window opens.

The Swede is looking at several options on his table and a move to the Bundesliga would appeal to the winger.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, a transfer to RB Leipzig is something that interests the player.

The German giants are interested in Elanga and the player is also keen to move to the Red Bull Arena in the next transfer window.

However, the interest from the Bundesliga side is not as prominent despite him being on their shortlist ahead of the summer.

Elanga is a player they like but for the moment, the Swede is not a priority target for Leipzig.

Manchester United are prepared to accept offers of around €12m for the Sweden international.