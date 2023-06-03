Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is likelier to join Manchester United than Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Randal Kolo Muani, according to The Athletic.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made a striker a priority-signing this summer, with the Old Trafford outfit keen to secure the services of Tottenham ace Harry Kane.

But the prolific forward’s potential move to Manchester United hit a stumbling block as Spurs do not want to sell him this summer.

And the Red Devils are said to be in the market for alternative signings in the event of them conceding defeat in the race to sign the 29-year-old England international.

Ten Hag’s side are linked with both Hojlund and Kolo Muani as the Old Trafford outfit are eyeing bolstering their options ahead of next season’s campaign.

And it is claimed now that Hojlund is likelier to join Manchester United than Muani amid the Red Devils’ eagerness to improve upon this term’s performances next season.

It is suggested that the 20-time English top-flight champions have held talks with the forward’s representatives and Atalanta about a potential deal.

It is said that Ten Hag has also held talks with the Atalanta striker on a personal level in an effort to convince him to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Hojlund, 20, has enjoyed an impressive run with Atalanta this season and the Danish international has bagged nine goals and four assists in all competitions for the Italian outfit.