Stoke City are keeping close tabs on Rangers centre-back Ben Davies, but the Gers are not looking to cash in, according to Football Scotland.

Alex Neil is aiming to add to his squad over the summer transfer window as he eyes launching a promotion push with the Potters next term.

Former Preston North End star Davies has significant experience of the division and Stoke are keeping an eye on his situation at Ibrox.

They are not the only side taking an interest in Davies, but Rangers are not looking to offload the defender.

While there has been speculation that Rangers could sell Davies, he is not a player they are planning to ship out of Ibrox.

The Scottish giants splurged £4m to sign Davies from Liverpool last summer.

He made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Gers this season, but was unable to help stop Celtic clinching a domestic treble.

It remains to be seen how Rangers would respond if a substantial offer was made for Davies, who is one of the club’s high earners, even though they are not actively looking to sell.