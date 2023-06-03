West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has struck a confident note about the Hammers’ chances against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final next week.

David Moyes’ side are due to take on Italian outfit Fiorentina in Prague on Wednesday night as they try to finish the season with silverware.

The Hammers had a Premier League campaign to forget, but consistently came up with the goods in the Europa Conference League.

Ogbonna believes that despite having a difficult domestic season, the Hammers can redeem themselves with European success.

The 35-year-old is confident that West Ham can get the better of Fiorentina, despite stressing he has full respect for La Viola.

“The Cup? We feel it is ours and it can give a completely different sense to the season”, Ogbonna told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

“We’re strong, but on the pitch we have to prove that.

“You are saying that they play well and waste very few chances to score goals, right? Well, we’re prepared.

“They’re a strong team, who dribble and love to play direct, with an ambitious coach like [Vincenzo] Italiano.

“We respect their team and we respect their history as I grew up with [Gabriel] Batistuta’s goals and [Manuel] Rui Costa’s trickery.”

Ogbonna made the move to West Ham from Italian giants Juventus and will be keen to see his countrymen defeated by the Hammers next week.