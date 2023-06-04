Bristol Rovers are showing interest in right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley, who is approaching the end of his contract at Tranmere Rovers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barton kept the Gas comfortably away from relegation danger in League One this season and is now looking for his side to kick on next term.

He wants to guide Bristol Rovers towards a promotion push and bolstering the squad this summer is a priority.

Dacres-Cogley, a right-back, is now wanted by Bristol Rovers as he heads towards free agent status.

The 27-year-old came through the youth ranks at Birmingham City and joined Tranmere in 2021 on a two-year deal.

Dacres-Cogley has been a regular for Tranmere since joining and again featured heavily for the Merseyside club over the course of this season.

He could be attracted to the idea of a step up to League One level with Bristol Rovers.

Tranmere finished in 12th in the League Two standings this season, going backwards on the ninth place finish they recorded in the previous campaign.