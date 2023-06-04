Burnley and West Ham United are showing interest in Senegal and Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are preparing for life in the Premier League after winning promotion and are expected to be active in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are also likely to make signings following a poor domestic season where scoring goals was a struggle for David Moyes’ men.

Both Premier League sides are now looking towards France for an option and have zeroed in on Diallo.

The Senegal international is on the books at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and has just signed off on the season.

Strasbourg finished 15th in Ligue 1, clear of relegation danger in large part thanks to Diallo’s 20 league goals.

Now Strasbourg could lose Diallo’s services during the approaching summer transfer window, with his performances having made him a wanted man.

All eyes will be on whether Burnley and West Ham firm up their interest in the striker by slapping in an official bid.