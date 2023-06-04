Burnley are keen to sign Ian Maatsen on a permanent basis, but Chelsea have not yet decided what to do with him, according to the Evening Standard.

The left-back was a key man in helping Burnley to secure an instant return to the Premier League while on loan, but is due back at Chelsea this summer.

Maatsen is wanted by Vincent Kompany’s side on a permanent basis, though his asking price would likely be over £20m and could be a stretch for the Clarets.

Crucially though, Chelsea have not yet made a firm decision on Maatsen’s future.

The Blues are still weighing up what to do with the Dutchman and another loan could be an option.

However, Maatsen has just a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and would need to sign an extension to again move out on a temporary basis.

Chelsea could also opt to keep hold of the defender, especially as boss Mauricio Pochettino will need to assess the squad.

It has been suggested that Marc Cucurella, who cost over £60m to sign from Brighton, could be sold or loaned out, which may give Maatsen an opportunity.