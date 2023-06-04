Highly rated Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is prepared to snub interest from Leicester City and Wolves to pen fresh terms with the Black Cats, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Both Leicester and Wolves are in the market to bring in another goalkeeper and they are keen on Sunderland shot-stopper Patterson.

It is suggested that a move to the King Power Stadium has lost some of its appeal due to Leicester being relegated to the Championship.

And at Wolves, Patterson may find it difficult to command regular starts.

As such, Patterson is prepared to snub interest from the two clubs and put pen to paper to a fresh deal at Sunderland.

The Black Cats managed to book a spot in the playoffs this season, but were knocked out by eventual promotion winners Luton Town.

Patterson is on international duty with England’s Under-21s this summer, however that will not stop him agreeing to extend his Sunderland deal.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester or Wolves do make a move for Patterson and if they could convince him to change his thinking.