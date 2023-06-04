Juventus have begun to keep an eye on Kamaldeen Sulemana following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

Saints snapped up Sulemana in the January transfer window in an effort to stay afloat in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old winger ended the campaign with 18 Premier League appearances to his name, along with two goals and a single assist.

The relegation has not dented Sulemana’s standing though and Italian giants Juventus are keeping an eye on him, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus are admirers of Sulemana and believe that Southampton’s relegation could lead to him becoming available.

Southampton signed Sulemana from French club Rennes on the final day of the winter transfer window earlier this year.

They locked him down on a four-and-a-half year contract at St Mary’s and it remains to be seen what level of bid would be needed to take him away from Southampton.

Sulemana grabbed a brace in Southampton’s final match of the season, a 4-4 draw against Liverpool.