Leicester City considered Russell Martin for the job at the King Power Stadium, but Southampton’s quick move for him took him off the table, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Both Southampton and Leicester will be playing Championship football next season and both clubs will also have a new manager in charge.

Leicester have been assessing their options and did consider Swansea City boss Martin.

However, Martin quickly became a non-option for Leicester after Southampton moved quickly to snap him up.

The Swansea boss is taking the job at St Mary’s and is set to be confirmed in the role later this month.

Southampton are waiting until they officially lose their Premier League status on 14th June because then they will only have to pay a smaller compensation fee to Swansea.

Leicester meanwhile are looking at other options and former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is a contender.

It is claimed if Gerrard gets the job then he will bring Gary McAllister with him on his backroom staff; McAllister played for Leicester from 1985 until 1990.