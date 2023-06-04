Malik Tillman’s situation and a potential move to Rangers may be affected by the behind the scenes staff cull at Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in Germany.

The attacker has returned to Bayern Munich following the end of his loan at Rangers, but the Gers have an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Tillman is carefully considering his future, while it has also been claimed that Rangers would likely look to push the price down during talks.

Bayern Munich have been making changes behind the scenes though with Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic being let go.

And according to German daily TZ, that could affect Tillman’s future.

Potential talks with Rangers about Tillman are likely on hold and could stay that way for some time until Bayern Munich can fill their key positions.

There is even the possibility that the deal could be completely off the table and only when a replacement for Salihamidzic is appointed will the picture become clearer.

And if Rangers do want to sign Tillman, they are likely to have to wait until Bayern Munich are in a position to make decisions.